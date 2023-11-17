CELINA, Ohio (WANE) A grand jury has returned indictments for six people allegedly involved in a prostitution ring in Mercer County, Ohio.

The investigation began on October 5 after detectives received information about possible prostitution activity according to a press release issued Friday by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. The detectives determined there was prostitution taking place involving five women and one man.

The evidence was presented to Mercer County Prosecutor Erin Minor who presented the case to a grand jury on November 16 with the indictments released on November 17.

Mugshots provided by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. From left to right: Donald Stachler, Shelby Preslar, and Brittney Harris.

The Grand Jury returned indictments on the following individuals:

Donald E Stachler (81) of Celina, was arrested on November 17th and is incarcerated in the Mercer County Jail, with no bond.

One (1) count of Promoting Prostitution, a Felony of the fourth degree.

Six (6) counts of Soliciting, a Misdemeanor of the third degree.

Shelby L Preslar (27) of Rock Hill, South Carolina, currently incarcerated at the Mercer County Jail, with no bond.

Three (3) counts of Promoting Prostitution, a Felony of the fourth degree.

Brittney E Harris (31) of Piqua, OH, currently incarcerated at the Mercer County Jail, with no bond.

One (1) count of Promoting Prostitution, a Felony of the fourth degree.

Shawn M Hetletvedt (48) of Celina, was arrested on November 17th and is incarcerated in the Mercer County Jail, with no bond.

One (1) count of Prostitution, a Misdemeanor of the third degree.

Adela M Sharpe (35) of Montezuma, was arrested on November 17th and is incarcerated in the Mercer County Jail, with no bond.

Two (2) counts of Prostitution, a Misdemeanor of the third degree.

A fifth female was charged, who is currently in custody in another facility. Her name is being withheld pending service of the indictment.