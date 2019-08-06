Alleged Mexican cartel member with ties to Indiana captured

Juan Alberto Mendez was captured in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico Aug. 1, and deported to the United States on Aug. 2.

HOUSTON, Tex. (WANE) A fugitive wanted for multiple federal criminal charges in Indiana and Texas, including murder, kidnapping, and racketeering, was captured in Mexico and returned to the United States according to a news release issued by the FBI. Juan Alberto Mendez, 47, was arrested in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico Aug. 1, and deported to the United States on Aug. 2.

Back in February, the FBI announced up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Mendez, formerly of Mission, TX and an alleged associate of the Gulf Cartel. He was wanted for his alleged involvement in drug racketeering, including murder in aid of racketeering, between 2015 and 2018 in Indiana and Texas.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mendez out of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana in Fort Wayne in September, 2015 after Mendez was charged with various offenses including the dealing of cocaine, marijuana and heroin.

Mendez had his initial appearance in federal court Aug. 5 in Houston.