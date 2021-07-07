Albion man sentenced to over 21 years for meth related charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Department of Justice has announced that Chad Fulk, 40, of Albion has been sentenced following his guilty plea to possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Fulk was sentenced to 262 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

According to documents filed in the case and information presented at sentencing, on September 23, 2017, Fulk possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams of more of methamphetamine. Fulk led Fort Wayne Police Department officers on a high-speed chase in Fort Wayne, and he was arrested following a crash.

As part of the plea agreement, Fulk was ordered to pay restitution for damages, case documents said.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, and the LaGrange Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony W. Geller.