Albion man charged with dealing guns in Chicago area

WASHINGTON (WANE) — An Albion man has been charged with a federal firearm offense for allegedly illegally selling dozens of handguns and assault rifles in the Chicago area.

Wayne Adam Tucker, 55, of Albion was charged with one count of dealing firearms without a license and one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

According to the charging document, Tucker sold 39 guns on four occasions from April 2019 to Feb. 2020. Three of the alleged sales occurred just south of Dolton, Illinois, while another sale was allegedly conducted in Hammond, a news release from the DOJ said.

Unknown to Tucker, the buyers in all of the deals were confidentially working on behalf of law enforcement, the complaint said. Tucker reportedly sold the four firearms to the confidential source on April 28, 2019, Aug. 17, 2019, Nov. 16, 2019 and Feb. 8, 2020.

A drug charge also accuses Tucker of selling approximately a pound of marijuana to the confidential buyer during the February transaction, the report said.

While setting up the deals, Tucker allegedly explained to the confidential buyer that he had several people supplying him with firearms that had been purchased at gun shows in Indiana, the DOJ claimed.