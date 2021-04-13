Albion man arrested for rape following months-long investigation

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A six month long rape investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police (ISP) ended early Sunday morning when a 25-year-old Albion man was arrested.

The ISP investigation began back in October 2020, when Indiana State Police Detective Andrew Mills received information regarding an allegation that Mathew J. Clark, 25, had raped an 18 -year-old Whitley County woman at the Deniston camping area in June 2020, the press release said.

Detective Mill’s completed investigation was turned over to the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office, and ISP said on March 4 an arrest warrant was issued by the Whitley County courts for Clark’s arrest.

Once the warrant was received, troopers report immediately going to Clark’s home in Albion but discovered that he had fled the area.

Master Trooper Joe McLaughlin and Master Trooper Brian Kreger of the Fort Wayne Post took on the assignment of tracking Clark’s whereabouts, ISP said. Sunday morning, they learned of information that suggesting Clark was staying at a home in the 16000 block of Southern Meadows Blvd in Mishawaka.

Assisted by Senior Trooper Ben Ennis of the Bremen Post and Sgt. Andy Smith of the Fort Wayne Post, the troopers were able to find Clark at the home and take him into custody without incident.

Clark was transported back to the Whitley County Jail where he was booked into custody on the following charge:

Rape, Level 3 Felony, IC 35-42-4-1(a)(2)

ISP said Clark remains held on a $100,000 bond pending a court appearance.