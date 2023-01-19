JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Alabama man faces multiple OWI charges after he was clocked going 109 mph on I-65 in southern Indiana Wednesday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper pulled the man over near the Jackson/Bartholomew county line. The driver, identified as Anthony Reed, 36, of Huntsville, showed signs he had been drinking. A BAC test showed .24%, well over the legal limit.

A woman and child were also in the car and they were.

Reed could face more charges once the investigation is complete.