EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police have released more details following a murder investigation on Sunday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue just after 9 a.m. after receiving 911 calls for a person shot by a man in a white Tahoe. Officers arrived and located 37-year-old Gamia Stuart laying outside with multiple gunshot wounds. Stuart was pronounced dead after AMR arrived at the scene.

Investigators say they spoke with a friend of Stuart who told them she was on the phone with her during the shooting. According to the affidavit, the friend said Stuart was being followed by Clifton Fletcher Sr., 44, which they also said was “frequent behavior.” The friend then told investigators she heard Stuart say her name and then the phone went silent until someone else spoke on the phone to say that Stuart had been shot.

Police say they were able to locate a white Tahoe that someone had loaned to Fletcher in the 3800 block of Atlanta Court. Investigators obtained a search warrant after observing a large framed handgun in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle they found a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and prescriptions belonging to Fletcher inside the middle console.

Fletcher was arrested and charged with murder and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.