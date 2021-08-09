Adult, infant dead after high speed pursuit ends with crash in White Co.

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WANE) – An adult and toddler are dead after a high-speed chase ends with a crash Sunday evening.

Around 11 p.m., White County Sheriff’s Department requested that the Indiana State Police (ISP) investigate a single-vehicle fatal crash at West 3rd St and South Ripley St.

A preliminary investigation shows that White County Sheriff’s Department was in pursuit with a black 2013 BMW X3 driven by Joshua Brown, 23, from Springfield, IL, westbound on S.R. 18 into Brookston. The vehicle passed S.R. 43 onto 3rd St at a high rate of speed, ran off the roadway, hit a tree, and came to rest against an abandoned house on Ripley Street.

Police said that Brown tried to flee from the car but was quickly taken into custody. He was transported to a Lafayette area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Further investigation revealed that Brown was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was later transported to White County Jail.

The BMW was occupied by three adults, a child, a toddler and an infant. Despite lifesaving efforts, one adult and one infant were pronounced deceased at the scene by the White County Coroner. Their names are being withheld pending identification and notification to the family.

A passenger, Eric Stokes, was transported to a Monticello area hospital, the child passenger was transported by helicopter to a South Bend area hospital and a toddler was transported by helicopter to an Indianapolis area hospital.

Arrested on the following charges:

Joshua Brown, 23, Springfield, IL

Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death – Level 1 Felony Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle Causing Death (2 Counts) – Level 3 Felony Reckless Driving Causing Death (2 Counts) – Level 5 Felony Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death (2 Counts) – Level 5 Felony Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor

Eric Stokes, 21, Springfield, IL

Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor

Assisting at the scene were troopers from the Lafayette Post, Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, White County Sheriff’s Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, Conservation Officers, Monticello Police Department, Wolcott Police Department, Chalmers Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, White County Coroner, Monticello Fire Department, Brookston Fire Department, Brookston-Chalmers First Responders, Wolcott Ambulance, Tippecanoe County EMS, Lutheran Helicopter and Department of Child Services.