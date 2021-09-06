Adams County man scheduled to change his plea for child molestation charges

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Adams County man is scheduled to change his plea in a Wells County courtroom Tuesday.

Robert Manns is facing two counts of child molestation in Wells County. Both are Class A felonies with a maximum of 50 years in prison.

During that investigation, officers learned of two more incidents that happened two decades ago, one in Wells County and the other in Blackford County.

In Wells County, he is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a girl, beginning when she was as young as three years old, between 1999 and 2002. The third assault allegedly took place between 2002 to 2003 when the girl was a pre-teen in Blackford County.

Manns is also facing four counts of child molestation in Blackford County. One of the four counts is a Class B felony carrying up to 20 years in prison while the other three Class C felonies with a maximum of eight-year sentences.

Manns is still awaiting trial in Blackford County.