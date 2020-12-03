Adams County Jail employee indicted for injuring man while tasing during arrest

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Adams County Jail Commander, Nicholas Yonder, has been indicted by a grand jury with two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury.

Photo courtesy of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office

According to court documents: during an arrest on or around Oct. 7, Nicholas Yonder, 38, tased Glenn Dunlap “knowingly or intentionally… in a rude, insolent or angry manner.” Which the court documents say resulted in moderate bodily injury.

This incident occurred while Yonder was working for the Monroe Town Marshall.

Adams County Prosecutor Jeremy Brown said that each offense is a level 6 felony.

Yonder is currently on administrative leave. There has been no information released on how long Yonder will be on leave.