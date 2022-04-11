DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) A police K-9 is credited with finding a Geneva man wanted on an arrest warrant who was hiding in a field after he jumped from a moving car to avoid capture Sunday according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

At around 6 p.m., a deputy spotted a vehicle owned by the fugitive’s mom heading north on U.S. 27 in Geneva. The deputy saw the fugitive, Leith C. Booher, 44, in the passenger seat.

The deputy tried to catch up to the vehicle which had turned on to some side streets. By the time the deputy caught up with the vehicle, it had stopped and Booher was no longer inside. Neighbors told police they had seen Booher running from the area.

Adams County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Geneva Police Department searched the area and eventually Booher was found hiding near some abandoned equipment in a field by Adams County K-9 Cezar.

Booher was arrested for his warrant for violation of term of bond. Other charges may be filed with the Adams County Prosecutors office.