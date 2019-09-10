Adams Central coach, substitute teacher, arrested on child molestation charges

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Central High School assistant football coach Christopher Litchfield, 24, has been arrested on felony charges of sexual misconduct with a minor and child molestation.

Litchfield was arrested him Monday night night and is being held without bond with 12 felony charges against him from incidents that take place as far back as 2015 and as recent as just last month. According to court documents, Litchfield was also a substitute teacher at Adams Central and sometimes came to the school during lunch hours to speak with students on behalf of the religious organization Campus Life.

Police say Litchfield touched five different boys over a five year period. He is facing six counts of felony sexual misconduct with a minor and five counts of felony child molestation. He is also facing one count of felony residential entry, after police say he entered a home where one of his victim’s lived, without consent, to watch him while he slept.

Back in August, a boy told one of his football coaches that he and some friends were getting some strange text messages from Litchfield that made him uncomfortable. From there, authorities were able to identify several students who said they had received text messages, SnapChats, and photos containing questions and photos that made them uncomfortable.

Each of the victims referenced in this report attended Adams Central during the time when the alleged criminal activity occurred. His initial hearing is scheduled for Thursday, September 12.