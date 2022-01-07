Accused child molester dies after medical emergency in Grant County Jail

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An inmate at the Grant County Jail has died after a “medical emergency.”

Jailers were alerted just after 7 a.m. Friday involving 58-year-old Robert E. Lowe of Gas City. According to a report from Sheriff Reggie Nevels, jail staff responded and began to render aid, and Lowe was eventually taken to a Marion hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It’s not clear what happened.

Lowe was booked into the jail in January 2021 and was being held on charges of Child Molesting, Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Neglect of a Dependent, and Child Seduction.

Nevels said the Grant County Coroner’s Office and Indiana State Police were contacted to continue the investigation into Lowe’s death.