DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — About 100 firearms have been stolen during weekend break-ins at two suburban Detroit businesses.

Vehicles were used early Sunday and again around midnight Monday to burst through the front of a pawn shop in Dearborn Heights. Nearly 50 guns were taken from that shop, police said.

“This is a full-court press,” Dearborn Heights Police Chief Jerrod Hart told WDIV-TV. “There are just shy of 50 weapons on the street and God only knows whose hands they are going to end up in.”

Early Sunday, another 50 or so long guns and pistols were taken from a Westland gun shop after a stolen vehicle was used to smash through the entrance.

No arrests have been made in any of the break-ins.

Spencer Wong, owner of the Westland shop, told WXYZ-TV that a barricade had been erected in the rear of the business, but not out front.

“ … we didn’t think anyone would be willing to drive through the front,” he said.

Wong believes the thieves had been inside his shop at some point before Sunday’s break-in and knew where the more valuable guns were located.

“They got the expensive stuff,” he said. “They don’t care. They’ll just come. It’s kind of savage. They’ll do whatever they want.”