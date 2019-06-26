Cell phone, drugs found in Kosciusko County Jail; 3 charged

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — Jailers at the Kosciusko County Jail found a cell phone, a charger and prescription drugs. Now, three people have been charged with trafficking with an inmate.

Just before midnight Sunday, a jailer found a cell phone, a charger and 12 pills in a trash can in the women’s public restroom of the jail lobby. Detectives were told of the find, and an investigation was launched that centered around inmate Christopher Susaraba.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, detectives learned that Susaraba, fellow inmate Christopher Castle and a woman – Morgan Hepler – were engaged in a trafficking scheme that involved using coded messages during video visitation. Detectives learned that Hepler was tasked with delivering the phone, charger and Vyvance, a Schedule II narcotic, to the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Hepler was caught during a video visitation at the jail Monday.

Hepler, Susaraba and Castle were all charged with felony Trafficking with an Inmate.

Susaraba has been incarcerated at the jail since March 6; Castle has been in the jail since March 12.