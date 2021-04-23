80-year sentence handed down in 2020 murder case where victim crashed his car into a building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Allen County judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man Friday morning to 80-years in prison for the shooting death of another man in May of 2020.

In March of this year a jury found Anshious B.D. Aron Storey guilty of murder and using a firearm in the death of 21-year-old Ronnie D. Hall.

The investigation into the killing began when police and medics were called around 3:40 a.m. on May 18, 2020 to the Woodview Manor Apartments complex after receiving calls about a car crashing into a building. They arrived to find Hall gravely hurt in the driver’s seat of a car that veered off Hobson Road, sped through a courtyard area, and crashed into one of the apartment buildings.

Hall had been shot in the head, police said. He would die at a hospital a short time later.

While police were investigating the shooting, Storey called police around 4 a.m. and said he was involved in the shooting. Officers found him in the area of Mirro and Dean drives and took him in for questioning and that lead to him being charged in the case.

