8 arrested in drug bust known as ‘Operation Firecracker’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) is continuing its effort to crack down on illegal drugs. On July 14 and 15 the team arrested eight people in a bust known as “Operation Firecracker.”

With the help of the Indiana State Police, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Warsaw Police Department, Mentone Police Departments and Kosciusko County Prosecutors Office, the following people were arrested:

Jadyn Michael Micha Smith-Lantz (Photo courtesy of NET43)

Tara Holbrook (Photo courtesy of NET43)

Brenda Darlene Stump (Photo courtesy of NET43)

Kelsea Leigh Carver (Photo courtesy of NET43)

Tyler James Niles (Photo courtesy of NET43)

Alea Paige Hammond (Photo courtesy of NET43)

Jonathon Michael Stump (Photo courtesy of NET43)

Victoria Nicole See (Photo courtesy of NET43)

Jadyn Michael Micha Smith-Lantz was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, driving while suspended and Possession of Paraphernalia. His bond is set at $5,250.00. Tara Holbrook was arrested for Probation Violation warrant. Her bond is set at $5,250.00. Brenda Darlene Stump was arrested for Possession Methamphetamine, Possession Paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Her bond is set at $5,250.00. Kelsea Leigh Carver was arrested for Possession of a narcotic drug, Possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe. Her bond is set at $5,250.00. Tyler James Niles was arrested for Dealing methamphetamine, Possession methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia. His bond is set at $25,250.00. Alea Paige Hammond was arrested for Possession Marijuana and Possession Paraphernalia. Her bond is set at $600.00 Cash. Jonathon Michael Stump was arrested on a Warrant. Victoria Nicole See was arrested for Possession of paraphernalia.

NET 43 is a collaborative law enforcement unit that consists of officers from Kosciusko County Prosecutors Office, Warsaw Police Department, Indiana State Police, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Lake Police Department, Pierceton Police Department and Mentone Police Department.

Residents of Kosciusko County and surrounding areas can provide drug tip information by emailing NET43@kcgov.com or calling the NET43 tip line at 574-372-2494.