78-year-old Ohio man found dead one day after crashing on motorcycle

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WANE) — A 78-year-old man from Monclova, Ohio has been found dead after crashing his motorcycle in Jackson County.

Ivan F. Hammond was found dead at the scene of crash on the exit ramp from I-65 Northbound to State Road 11 in Seymour, Indiana, which is roughly 60 miles from Indianapolis.

On Saturday afternoon a passerby reported to police that they had spotted a yellow 2018 Honda motorcycle off the roadway, authorities said.

According to Indiana State Police, evidence at the scene along with other information gathered by investigators indicated that the crash likely occurred sometime on August 30. Investigators believe that Hammond likely crashed a day earlier but that his motorcycle was not observed sooner due to the distance and location it was in relation to the roadway.

A missing person report had been filed in Ohio earlier in the day as family was not able to contact Hammond who was overdue in returning home.

Investigators believe Hammond was traveling too fast for the exit. His motorcycle left the roadway and overturned. Hammond, who police say was wearing a helmet and other protective gear, was thrown from the motorcycle.

The crash is still under investigation. Authorities say drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be contributing factors.