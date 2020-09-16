6-year-old Ohio boy killed; 11-year-old taken into custody

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A 6-year-old Ohio boy has been killed and the 11-year-old boy Canton police say shot him has been taken into custody.

The Canton Repository reports that the 6-year-old was transported by private vehicle to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead Monday night. Officers took the 11-year-old into custody and charged him with reckless homicide after consulting the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a statement from Canton police. Authorities are investigating how the boy acquired the weapon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.