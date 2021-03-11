59-year-old southwest Indiana man arrested for child pornography

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested a 59-year-old man from Fontanet Thursday morning for possession of child pornography.

The investigation began in January 2021, when a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) was received by the ICAC Task Force, the press release said. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained by Vigo County Division 6 Court and was served Thursday morning at 8915 North Baldwin St.

The preliminary findings from the search warrant reports that Paul E. Hoopingarner, 59, of Fontanet, was interviewed and taken into custody. He is being held in the Vigo County Jail with no bond allowed.

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website and make a CyberTipline report.

Arrested on charges of:

Child Exploitation, Level 4 Felony

Child Exploitation (9 counts), Level 5 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Assisting: Troopers of the Putnamville State Police Post, Vigo County Sheriff’s Department and Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office.