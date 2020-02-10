55-year prison sentence for man who stabbed his mom to death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Allen County judge sentenced Cordell Hughes to 55-years in prison Monday. Hughes had plead guilty in December of 2019 to the murder of his mother inside a Fort Wayne apartment.

The body of Carmen Hughes, 60, was found inside the apartment at 8604 Lakeside Drive in the South Bridge Apartments complex off East Tillman Road on February 22, 2019.

Police were called to the apartment for a wellbeing check because she had not been heard from in two days..

Fort Wayne Police officers arrived just after family members. In the apartment, Carmen Hughes was found dead.

An autopsy found she’d been stabbed more than 20 times, including wounds in the neck and lung.