$50,000 reward offered after postal worker fatally shot

Crime
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed a postal worker in Indianapolis.

Police say the woman was shot about 4 p.m. Monday while she delivered mail on the city’s east side. She died at a hospital. Indianapolis police, the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the shooting.

The victim’s name has not been released. Police provided no information on a possible suspect or whether the shooting was an isolated incident. 

