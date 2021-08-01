5 shot, including 4 year old outside a funeral home in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTTV) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after five people were shot — including a 4-year-old girl — in a shooting that occurred outside a funeral home Saturday afternoon.

According to IMPD, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 30th Street not far from the intersection of 30th Street and Clifton Street. Police say a funeral service was occurring at the funeral home when shots were fired in the parking lot outside.

When officers arrived on scene, they found three victims including a 16-year-old girl, a man, and the 4-year-old girl. The 4-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The condition of the other two victims was stabilized.

Shortly afterward, police responded to a nearby hospital for reports of two men who arrived with gunshot wounds also related to the shooting on W. 30th Street. Their condition was listed as stable.

Police investigators determined shortly before the shooting began, a man was dropped off in the parking lot of the funeral home and walked up and began conversing with another person sitting inside a vehicle. An argument then took place which led to gunfire.

Police say several of the victims were attending the funeral service. Police add, however, that the funeral service taking place was not for an individual related to any past violent crimes.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Justin Gray at the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Justin.Gray@indy.gov.

Alternatively, anyone with information can also reach out to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

