5 gang members arrested for murder after man killed in shootout in southern Indiana

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Five people were arrested after a man was fatally shot when the group allegedly went to a man’s house to beat him up for having patches and tattoos related to their gangs.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police and the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s office began investigating a shooting death in the early morning hours of June 22 when a 911 call came in alleging shots had been fired at a home in Dupont.
According to the probable cause affidavit, multiple people alleged to be involved in criminal gang activity went to a home in Dupont with the alleged intent to beat up a man and take his personal property. The individuals were armed with multiple weapons when they went into the home where shots were fired.
One person in the group was shot during the incident. He was later identified as Dustin Lindner, 25, of Georgetown, Kentucky. The next of kin have been notified.
Police said five people were arrested:
Jason W. Brewer, 34
- Murder
- Attempted Murder, a Level 1 felony
- Attempted Burglary, a Level 2 felony
- Attempted Robber, a Level 2 felony
- Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 felony
- Criminal Gang Enhancement
Gary Fletcher, 40
- Murder
- Attempted Murder, a Level 1 felony
- Attempted Burglary, a Level 2 felony
- Attempted Robbery, a Level 2 felony
- Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 felony
- Criminal Gang Enhancement
David Faulkner, 52
- Murder
- Attempted Burglary, a Level 2 felony
- Attempted Robbery, a Level 2 felony
- Criminal Gang Enhancement
Michael Karnuth, 32
- Murder
- Attempted Burglary, a Level 2 felony
- Attempted Robbery, a Level 2 felony
- Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 felony
- Criminal Gang Enhancement
Jordan Lowe, 26
- Assisting a Criminal, a Level 2 felony
- Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 felony
- Criminal Gang Enhancement
Police said the arrestees are suspected members of the motorcycle clubs “The Pagans” and “The Warlocks” and were allegedly upset that the victim had patches and tattoos of those clubs but was not a member.