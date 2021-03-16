$5.7-8.5M worth of marijuana found during routine traffic stop, California man arrested

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A California man was arrested Tuesday morning after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of over 1,200 pounds of marijuana.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., a trooper with the Indiana State Police All Crimes Policing (ACP) Team reports stopping a vehicle on I-65 near the 240 mile-marker for a moving violation. An investigation, including a K9 sniff of the exterior of the vehicle, lead to a search the inside of the van.

During that search, troopers report discovered 38 large boxes and six black garbage bags. The boxes contained a total of 1,264 individually sealed bags, each weighing approximately 1.5 lbs., and contained a green plant material which a field test determines it was marijuana.

Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police

The total amount of seized marijuana weighed approximately 1,275 pounds.

“A conservative estimated street value of the seized items is approximately $5.7-8.5 million dollars,” the press release said.

The driver, identified as Christopher S. Colburn, 31, of McKinleyville, CA, was arrested without incident. He was later transported to the Lake County Jail and is preliminarily charged with Dealing Marijuana- Level 5 Felony and Possession of Marijuana with Prior Conviction- Level 6 Felony.