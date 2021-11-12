4th member of 2500 gang sentenced for shooting 50 rounds at rival gang members, houses in 2014

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that a fourth member of “2500,” a Fort Wayne street gang, has been sentenced for committing violent crimes in aid of racketeering.

“These charged violent crimes were committed during 2500’s “beef,” or ongoing dispute, with a rival Fort Wayne street gang. In committing these crimes, 2500 members were assisted by “Grit Gang,” a street gang based in Bloomington, Indiana,” the DOJ said.

This fourth gang member, Demetri D. Beachem, 27 of Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 288 months (24 years) in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

According to documents in this case, gang members of 2500 and Grit Gang were engaged in drug and firearms trafficking and were responsible for violent criminal gang activity. On Oct. 4, 2014, the defendants received an insulting video, posted on social media, from rival gang members. As a reaction to this post, they found rival gang members at a home in Fort Wayne.

Once the rivals exited the house, documents said the defendants began shooting, striking that house and a neighboring house with gunfire. They fired approximately 50 rounds, endangering the lives of people in both houses and many bystanders. One person suffered a minor wound.

All four defendants entered pleas of guilty to two counts of attempted assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, and three counts of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The other members sentenced were:

William D. Beamon, aka “Lil’ Will,” 28, of Fort Wayne was sentenced to a total of 360 months (30 years) in prison, followed by two years of supervised release

Kyombe D. Bolden, “aka Pudge,” 30, of Bloomington was sentenced to a total of 324 months (27 years) in prison, followed by two years of supervised release

Ronnie D. Burrus, “aka Ronnie Robinson, Ronnie Burris and Yung Ron,” 28, of Fort Wayne and Bloomington was sentenced to a total of 360 months (30 years) in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

“This defendant and his fellow gang members terrorized innocent community members through their violent activity and this sentence not only makes clear the serious consequences of participating in gang activity, but also ensures their reign of terror is over,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan. “It also should send a clear message that if you are peddling guns and drugs in our communities, the FBI and our partners are coming for you.”

This multi-agency investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Gang Task Force in Fort Wayne, which includes the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Allen County Police Department, the Fort Wayne Police Department, and the Indiana State Police. Also assisting with this investigation were the Bloomington Police Department, the Indiana State Police Laboratory Division, and the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Detective Bureau and Gang and Violent Crimes Unit. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Anthony W. Geller and Stacey R. Speith.