TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After a missing Terre Haute teen girl was found, Police have announced that a man will face kidnapping charges in relation to the incident.

According to Terre Haute Police, Richard D. Kutch, 46, lured the juvenile from her home using a false social media account. The teen was reported missing on Monday and a Silver Alert was soon issued across the state, she would be found a few hours later. Police have reported the girl is safe at this time.

Police said detectives spoke with Kutch during the initial investigation and later learned that he had lied to them about the incident.

Friday, Kutch was placed under arrest and preliminarily charged with kidnapping and false informing. Kutch is reportedly scheduled to appear in Vigo County Court on Tuesday, October 10.

Police said detectives continue to investigate the incident.