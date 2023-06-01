MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall Police Department seized cocaine amounting to an estimated street value of $4 million on Sunday afternoon.

A media release from the MPD said officers conducted a traffic stop on a semi-truck in the 1500 block of South East End Boulevard in Marshall just after 3:30 p.m. on May 28.

According to MPD the driver, identified as 34-year-old Ariel Martinez of Elgin, Illinois was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail.

Martinez was allegedly found to be in possession of 39 plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine weighing 43 kilograms.