FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a 41-year-old man Friday after a child told investigators the man solicited them.

Police said in a release that during a recent investigation, a child under the age of 14 disclosed they had been solicited by Thomas Stratton. The man was then arrested around 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Dalgren Ave., off Clinton Street, and is being held in the Allen County Jail on one count of child solicitation, a Level 5 felony.

The Dr. Bill Lewis Center For Children, the Allen County division of the Indiana Department of Child Services, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department Warrants Division were also involved in the investigation.

No further details were provided in the release.