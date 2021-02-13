4 years later, Delphi murders still unsolved

DELPHI, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday marks the four year anniversary of the day two young Delphi girls went missing.

On Feb. 13, 2017, Abigail Williams and Liberty German went missing while walking on a trail near the Monon High Bridge in the town of Delphi, Indiana. The next day their bodies were found along Deer Creek east of Delphi.

While there has been a flurry of speculation online, police still say they have no solid leads on who the killer is. The Carroll County Sheriff Department assisted by the Indiana State Police, Delphi Police Department and other law enforcement agencies continue to work diligently to bring this case to a close.

State police recently said, “this type of violent crime cannot and will not go unanswered.”

Police say they have refrained from revealing details about how the girls were murdered in order to maintain the integrity of the case.

A day after the girls were found in 2017, police released a grainy image of the suspect taken from video on German’s smartphone.

In 2019, investigators have released an updated voice recording and video that was extracted from German’s cell phone of a suspect who was seen on the trail. He can be heard saying, “Guys, down the hill.” The audio below was posted on ISP’s website.

Anyone with information can reach the tip hotline at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 844-459-5786.

Police say a good example of what to include in the tip is is: the name of the person of interest, their date of birth or approximate age, physical description, address, vehicle information, why they could be involved and if they have a connection to Delphi.