4 Louisville men arrested after multi-county pursuit, crashing into Trooper

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Four men from Louisville, Kentucky were arrested Tuesday after leading troopers on a pursuit where a Trooper was hit on I-65 through Bartholomew and Jackson Counties.

The incident began at approximately 1 a.m., when Trooper Taylor Cosby stopped a vehicle on northbound I-65 near the 67 mile marker in Bartholomew County for traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour.

After making contact with the people inside the vehicle, Trp. Cosby reports gathering information that criminal activity was taking place. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers Austin Straub and Taylor Ranshaw, Indiana State Police-Versailles Post.

While troopers conducted the investigation at the scene, the driver of the vehicle, Derek J. Fajardo, placed the vehicle in drive and fled from the scene northbound onto I-65. Officers report that the vehicle hit Trooper Ranshaw when it fled the scene. He was later treated for minor injuries.

The troopers pursued the vehicle northbound on I-65 where it then exited onto SR 46 into Columbus. Fajardo then did a u-turn and entered back onto southbound I-65. Officers report that the vehicle entered into Jackson County where Jackson County Deputies and Seymour Police Officers assisted by deploying a tire deflation device that the vehicle hit.

Officers report that shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle during the pursuit. Three firearms were also thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit and found along I-65 in Jackson County.

The vehicle came to a stop on I-65, just south of Seymour. All four occupants of the vehicle were then taken into custody by officers with the Versailles and Sellersburg Districts, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Seymour Police Department.

One of the guns thrown from the vehicle along with the vehicle were found to have been reported stolen out of Louisville, Kentucky, the press release said. Marijuana was also found to be in the possession of the four occupants of the vehicle.

Derek Fajardo, 27, was arrested on charges of Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Resisting Law Enforcement, Battery, Reckless Driving, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm, Obstruction of Justice, and Possession of Marijuana.

Jordan Griffith, age 25, was arrested on charges of Possession of Stolen Firearm, Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Firearm by Serious Violent Felon, and Possession of Marijuana. Griffith was also wanted on a warrant out of Louisville, Kentucky.

Breyon Bell, age 28, was arrested on charges of Possession of Stolen Firearm, Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Firearm by Serious Violent Felon, and Possession of Marijuana.

Gualber Castro, age 20, was arrested on charges of Possession of Stolen Firearm, Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm, Obstruction of Justice, and Possession of Marijuana.

All four occupants were transported to the Bartholomew County Jail where they were being held pending their initial appearances in the Bartholomew County Circuit Court.