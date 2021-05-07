4 arrested in southern Indiana less than 500 feet from elementary school for dealing, possessing meth

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Friday morning, four people were arrested on numerous charges including dealing meth less than 500 feet from an elementary school.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Indiana State Police (ISP) reports responding to 706 Washington St in Bicknell to execute two felony theft warrants for Stacey Norton, 47, and Peggy Minderman, 60. Both women live at the address.

When troopers entered the home, they report finding and arrested Norton and Minderman.

While inside the home, troopers report noticing signs of illegal drug activity and contacted the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office for a search warrant. Two other individuals inside the home were identified as Allyson Catt, 21, of Bicknell, and Colton Hitt, 23, of Vincennes.

ISP said after the search warrant was obtained, troopers searched Norton and discovered over 12 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, $400 in cash, multiple plastic baggies commonly used to distribute narcotics and scales. Minderman had suspected meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia in her possession. Catt and Hitt had approximately one gram of suspected meth and marijuana in a backpack they shared.

Norton’s home is located within 500 feet of North Knox Primary School, ISP said.

All four individuals were arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail where they are currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Stacey Norton

Peggy Minderman

Allyson Catt

Colton Hitt

Stacey J. Norton, 47, Bicknell, IN

Dealing Meth over 10 grams, Level 2 Felony Possession of Meth over 10 grams, Level 4 Felony Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor Outstanding Theft Warrant out of Knox County

Peggy Minderman, 60, Bicknell, IN

Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor Outstanding Theft Warrant out of Knox County

Allyson Catt, 21, Bicknell, IN

Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor Outstanding warrants out of Knox and Vanderburgh Counties

Colton Hitt, 23, Vincennes, IN