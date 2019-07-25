4 arrested in meth dealing bust

BEDFORD, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested four people Monday after discovering methamphetamine inside of a residence with children.

Troopers were tipped off to the sale of meth on “M” Street by 44-year-old David Smith of Bedford. Police obtained a search warrant and executed it Monday afternoon.

When troopers entered the home they found drugs and paraphernalia in plain view. They located Smith and three other adults, 31-year-old Kelby Root, 33 year-old Durant Hillenberg, and 25-year-old Shelby Horton.

As they began to search, police found meth with drug paraphernalia and evidence of dealing. All four adults were interviewed and arrested.

Two children, ages 11 and 2, also lived at the home and were removed by the Department of Child Services.

David Smith was charged with Dealing Methamphetamine with a Prior Conviction, Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Habitual Violator.

Root was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Neglect of a Dependent.

Both Hillenburg and Horton are facing Possession of Methamphetamine and Maintaining a Common Nuisance charges.