4 arrested after meth found during drug raid

MILFORD, Ind. (WANE) – Four people were arrested Thursday afternoon after police conducted a drug raid at a Milford home.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, they received a complaint in early May that people were using methamphetamine at 111 N. Henry St. in the presence of children.

After a narcotics investigation, officers and Indiana State Police SWAT served a search warrant to search the home at 4:00 p.m. Thursday. They conducted the search while the children were not home.

Police found methamphetamine, paraphernalia, scales and ammunition inside of the residence.

Four adults were arrested and taken to the Kosciusko County Jail as a result of the search.

Jeffery Fisher, 33 of Milford, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Kali Ohman, 27, and Katelynd Landess, 23 of Mishewaka, were charged with maintaining a common nuisance.

Matthew Smeichowski, 25 of Elkhart, was charged with visiting a common nuisance.