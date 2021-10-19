3rd man sentenced for deadly Indiana gun shop robbery

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A third man has been sentenced to prison for the robbery and fatal shooting of a southern Indiana gun shop owner slain more than seven years ago.

A federal judge ordered a 30-year prison sentence last week for DeJuan Andre Worthen.

The Indianapolis man had pleaded guilty to charges of using a gun during a robbery resulting in death.

Prosecutors said Worthen was among three men who took part in the September 2014 robbery of the Muscatatuck Outdoors Gun Shop near North Vernon during which 61-year-old Scott Maxie was killed.

Worthen’s brother Darryl Worthen was sentenced to 60 years, while their cousin Darion Harris was given a 30-year sentence.