3rd man arrested in fatal shooting of Indiana State student

Crime

by: The Associated Press

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Police have arrested a third man in a September shooting at an off-campus party that killed an 18-year-old Indiana State University student and wounded two other people.

The Tribune-Star reports that 26-year-old Darius Jovan Jenkins of Terre Haute was booked into the Vigo County Jail on Thursday on a warrant for criminal recklessness. He’s being held without bond.

Valentina Delva of Indianapolis was shot as she rode in a car leaving the Terre Haute party around 2 a.m. on Sept. 18. Two men were also wounded.

