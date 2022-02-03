39 people in 3 states indicted on drug conspiracy charges: TBI

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 40 people have been indicted following an undercover investigation into a drug trafficking organization that the TBI says has ties to at least three states.

The TBI began the investigation in March 2020. It focuses on illicit drugs being trafficked into Knoxville and surrounding counties from Indiana and Georgia. During the investigation, agents completed multiple controlled purchases of narcotics.

“These dangerous drugs and the violence fueled by those dealing them is having a devastating impact on Knoxville and other areas in East Tennessee,” TBI Director David Rausch said. “That’s why we have a lot more work to do and will continue to target drug traffickers in our state.”

Agents seized large quantities of illegal narcotics that were primarily supplied from individuals residing in Indiana and Georgia. Additionally, the investigation seized multiple firearms found in the possession of violent convicted felons and other prohibited individuals.

“There are challenges facing all law enforcement in the war against drugs, and it takes us all working together to truly make a difference,” said Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler. “I’m proud of the efforts of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and all agencies involved in this case.”

Those facing charges include:

Juan Carlos Brown (DOB: 11/30/87), Muncie, Indiana One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin; one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of fentanyl; one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of cocaine; one count possession of more than 26 grams of methamphetamine within 500 feet of a drug-free zone; one count possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony; and one count unlawful possession of a weapon

Chase Hamilton-Roberts Foster (DOB:1/6/83), Muncie, Indiana One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; and one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of cocaine

James Joseph Robbins (DOB: 1/13/77), Knoxville One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin; and one count possession with the intent to sell or deliver more than 26 grams of methamphetamine

Joseph Ervin Bobo (DOB: 8/29/69), Knoxville One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; and one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of cocaine

Sherry Reneigh Blair (DOB: 2/9/76), Sevierville One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; and one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin

Dateshia Ivynese Goins (DOB: 7/1/93), Knoxville One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; and one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin

Brad Ashley Neubert (DOB: 11/10/77), Knoxville One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; and one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin

Barbie Miller Swann (DOB: 7/14/73), Knoxville One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin

Madonna Michelle Hicks (DOB: 3/24/69), Knoxville One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin; one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of fentanyl; and one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of cocaine

Melissa Joy Hasy (DOB: 4/26/83), Knoxville One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more ore of methamphetamine; and one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin

Shannon Menendez Hipsher (DOB:1/28/73), Knoxville One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin; one count possession with the intent to sell or deliver more than 26 grams of methamphetamine within 500 feet of a drug-free zone; one count possession with the intent to sell or deliver less than 15 grams of heroin within 500 feet of a drug-free zone; one count possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony; and one count unlawful possession of a weapon

Steven Michael Gillespie (DOB: 2/1/83), Knoxville One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin; one count sale/delivery of more than 26 grams of methamphetamine; and one count sale/delivery of less than 15 grams of heroin

David Lawson David (DOB: 10/24/71), Knoxville One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; one count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 150 grams or more of heroin; one count sale/delivery of more than 26 grams of methamphetamine; and one count sale/delivery of less than 15 grams of heroin

Clyde Lawrence Conley (DOB: 8/30/78), Knoxville One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine

Christopher Lynn Brewer (DOB: 3/15/78), Nashville One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine

Karena Louise Latham (DOB: 3/26/80), Sevierville One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; and one count possession with intent to sell or deliver more than 0.5 grams of methamphetamine

Howard Edward Wilson (DOB: 10/19/73), Marion, Virginia One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; and one count possession with intent to sell more than 300 grams of methamphetamine within 500 feet of a drug-free zone

Chrysten Arielle Evans (DOB: 9/22/86), Johnson City One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine; and one count possession with intent to sell more than 300 grams of methamphetamine within 500 feet of a drug-free zone

Robert Leroy Mallory Jr. (DOB: 3/16/80) Maryville One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine

Jason Randall Shirley (DOB: 1/23/86) Maryville One count conspiracy to possess with intent to sell, deliver, or manufacture 300 grams or more of methamphetamine



TBI’s Drug Investigation Division worked with the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force; the Knoxville Police Department; the Knox County Sheriff’s Office; the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit; the Tennessee Highway Patrol; the Muncie, Indiana, Police Department; and the Murray County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office for the investigation.