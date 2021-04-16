3 weapons recovered during traffic stop, CA man arrested

LOWELL, Ind. (WANE) – Three firearms were recovered during a traffic stop that resulted in a California man being arrested Friday morning.

At 11:30 a.m., troopers with the Lowell All Crimes Policing (ACP) Team report stopping a vehicle on I-94 at the 29 mile-marker for a traffic violation. During that traffic stop, troopers conducted a search as a result of their observations and subsequent investigation.

During the search, a Sig Sauer AR-15 rifle, a Glock 32 and a Dan Wesson 1912 handgun were seized, the press release said. The driver was arrested without incident and later transported to the Porter County Jail.

Kevin M. Hansen, 57, of Mission Viejo, CA was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon- Level 4 Felony

Possession of Marijuana- Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia- Class C Misdemeanor

Assisting at the scene was the Valparaiso Police Department.