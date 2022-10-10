Two men were shot dead in a backyard at North Elizabeth and Mill streets in Angola. A third man lost his life in a shootout with police officers.

Garry May has lived in the Angola neighborhood of West Felicity Street all his life.

Now he says it’s not the same.

Sunday morning around 5:15 a.m. he heard at least four shots and looked out his bedroom window to see police cars. At that time, he didn’t know a man had died after shooting at law enforcement officers.

“I always crack a window,” May said. He heard a “gun volley” and reached for the gun in his drawer. West Felicity was blocked off from South Elizabeth Street to South Wayne Street.

Garry May woke up to gunfire around 5:15 a.m. Oct. 9. Less than a block down his street, a man lost his life in a gunfire exchange with Angola police officers and an Indiana State Trooper, police say.

A tree-lined street in Angola was the scene of a shootout between a man and law enforcement officers.

Police located the third man hours after he apparently shot and killed two men at 233 ½ N. Elizabeth St. around 1 a.m. Neighbors pointed to the backyard where the first two victims were shot. None of the neighbors really knew the three men who were involved and didn’t want to speak to the media on record because of the fear that takes over when any homicides take place.

Neighbors said after the shooting they couldn’t approach the home at the corner of North Elizabeth and Mill streets because of the crime scene tape and the number of police cars.

Angola Assistant Police Chief Darrin Taylor said Monday his department wouldn’t be commenting on the triple homicide, however, these are the first homicides Angola has seen this year.

A neighbor at the initial shooting said one man apparently lived in the upstairs apartment on North Elizabeth and two other men were unofficial renters.

The man, who was shot and died while engaging in gunfire with local police and an Indiana State Trooper, fell at the curb near West Felicity and South Wayne Street several blocks south of the initial crime scene, according to a release from the Indiana State Police. The three victims should be identified shortly.

Close to the curb, the spot where the third victim collapsed was still visible Monday afternoon. A woman who described the victim as her “best friend” said she believed two of the victims were cousins.

“Things escalated and one shot both of them,” she said, referring to the first two victims.

During the shootout with police, the man first fired at the officers in the 600 block of North Elizabeth Street, fled eastbound and exchanged in more gunfire with them. He was struck at least once, the ISP release said.

Officers started CPR until medics could arrive. The victim was then taken to Cameron Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release said.