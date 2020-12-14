3 juveniles arrested in armed robbery at Fort Wayne CVS store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police arrested three juveniles they believe held up a CVS Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. Friday at the CVS at Getz Road and West Jefferson Boulevard.

Related Content CVS on Fort Wayne’s southwest side held up

Officers were dispatched to the pharmacy on reports of an armed robbery, according to the police department’s activity log.

Details on the robbery were not released, but police said Monday they arrested three juveniles — a 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds.

A police spokesperson said no additional information was available.