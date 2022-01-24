3 jailed after 6-month investigation into pill dealing in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three Decatur residents were arrested Saturday on drug-dealing charges after police said they sold fake oxycodone and fentanyl pills.

Raymond Guerra and Tammy L. Betz of Decatur were arrested on two counts of Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 and Level 5 felonies.

Cecelia Silva of rural Decatur was arrested for three (3) counts Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 and Level 5 felonies.

Raymond Guerra

Cecelia Silva

Tammy L. Betz

Details of the cases were not released, but the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation lasted some six months.

The sheriff’s office released this information:

Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigator works with, Decatur PD, Bluffton PD, and Wells County Sheriff’s Department. Adams County Sheriff’s Office Investigator has also been working with the Allen County Drug Task Force, along with DEA and ATF agents for the past few years.

Department of Justice and DEA advises OPIATE Addiction has spiked with the sales of Counterfeit Oxycodone “FENTANYL” Pills. These Counterfeit Fentanyl Pills has caused 93,000 Overdose Deaths in the United States in the past two years.

These Counterfeit Fentanyl Pills are more lethal than ever.

DEA Laboratory testing reveals that today, (4) four out of (10) ten Counterfeit Fentanyl Pills contain a potentially lethal dose. Moreover, the number of Counterfeit Pills containing Fentanyl has jumped nearly 430% since 2019.

The pervasiveness of these illicit drugs, and the fatal overdose that too often result, is a problem that cuts across America from Small towns such as Decatur, Adams County, to big cities and everything in between. ONE PILL CAN KILL !!

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office WILL continue to use all of its resources at its disposal to SAVE LIVES, complimenting strong enforcement efforts with PUBLIC awareness, and outreach campaigns, as well.

Residents of Adams County are strongly encouraged to call Adams County Sheriff’s Office with tips of illegal drug activity in our attempt to keep making Adams County safe.