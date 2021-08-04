3 in fatal Michigan rock-throwing case get probation

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Three young Michigan men have been placed on probation for a rock-throwing incident that killed a motorist on Interstate 75.

The three already had spent more than three years in custody while their case was stuck in court.

Ken White was struck in 2017 by a rock thrown from an overpass in Genesee County, near Flint. White was a passenger in a van.

Mark Sekelsky, Trevor Gray and Mikadyn Payne were teens when the incident happened, and their case lasted years because of a dispute over whether they would be treated as juveniles or adults.

The person accused of actually throwing the rock pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2019 and was sentenced to 39 months in prison.

