BLUFFTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say three men have been charged following the death of a police officer struck and killed by a fleeing car on an Ohio interstate during a high-speed chase through multiple counties.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Officer Dominic Francis of the Bluffton police department in Ohio was struck around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on I-75 while he was setting up stop sticks to try to end the chase that had reached speeds up to 120 mph (193 kph).

Authorities said one man is charged with involuntary manslaughter and all three face receiving stolen property and other counts. It’s unclear whether the defendants have attorneys.