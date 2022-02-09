FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have arrested three people who they believe held up a southwest-side gas station early Tuesday.

It was just after 2 a.m. when three masked individuals entered the Circle K gas station at 3730 Engle Road – one armed with a gun – and robbed the business, Fort Wayne Police said.

Later, police found a vehicle that was used in armed robberies at local convenience stores and businesses from the previous weekend in the Winchester Woods Apartments complex. Inside the vehicle, police found three suspects.

They were arrested for the Circle K robbery, police said.

Jamele Webb

Dimauria Webb

Cadell Thornton

Arrested were: