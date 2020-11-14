3 arrested in LaGrange County drug investigation

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three were arrested in a drug investigation that found methamphetamine, marijuana, a handgun and various other items in LaGrange County on Friday night.

A LaGrange County Police Officer stopped a Ford Explorer in the area of County Rood 300 N and 050 W just after 8:30 p.m. According to police, during the stop, the officer deployed his K9 for a free air sniff of the Ford Explorer.

After the K9 alerted to the vehicle, officers conducted a search.

Throughout the search of the vehicle, officers discovered one 9mm handgun, approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 40 grams of marijuana, Hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia, as well as various other items.

As a result of this investigation, Lillian Shaeffer, Jason Sparks and Tessa Clay were arrested and booked into the county jail.