3 arrested in connection with slaying, kidnapping in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) North-central Indiana police say three men have been arrested in connection with a woman’s killing and the alleged kidnapping of a man discovered bound in a bathtub.

Two of the men face preliminary charges of criminal confinement and battery, while the third faces preliminary charges of suspicion of aiding, inducing or causing criminal confinement. The three Kokomo men haven’t been formally charged.

They were arrested amid an investigation into Monday’s slaying of a 25-year-old woman found dead in a home’s backyard. Officers investigating her apparent shooting death found a 24-year-old man bound and gagged with duct tape in a bathtub inside that home.

