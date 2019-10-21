3 arrested following six-month long investigation in Adams and Wells counties

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) A six-month long investigation by police in Adams County resulted in the arrests of three people on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Enrique Lynn Romero, 38, of Decatur faces charges of dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic drug.

Brandi Nicole Wheeler, 33, of Decatur faces a charge of dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug.

Tyler Thomas Harrell, 26, of Decatur faces a charge of dealing in a narcotic drug.

The investigation was conducted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the Wells County Sheriff’s Office, the Berne Police Department and the Bluffton City Police Department.