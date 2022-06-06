GARY, Ind. (AP) — Northwestern Indiana police say three people were taken into custody following a Sunday shooting that wounded two people shortly after a graduation ceremony.

Police said two 19-year-olds were wounded as more than 200 West Side Leadership Academy graduates and their families were leaving the U.S. Steel Yard stadium in Gary after the commencement.

Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady tells The Times of Northwest Indiana officers found a 19-year-old Gary man with a gunshot wound to the chest in front of the stadium, while a 19-year-old Gary woman was found near a restaurant with a gunshot wound to her ankle. Two juveniles and a 20-year-old Hammond man were arrested.