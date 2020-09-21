3 arrested after high-speed two-county police pursuit

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Three people face several charges, following a high-speed police pursuit that spanned Whitley and Kosciusko Counties.

It started around 7:00 Sunday morning. An Indiana State Police master trooper tried to stop a car traveling more than 90 miles an hour on U.S. 30 just west of Columbia City. The driver, later identified as Devonte Devon Perkins, 37, of Michigan City, sped off.

The chase continued into Kosciusko County, involving multiple agencies. At times, speeds reached well over 115 miles an hour.

Troopers deployed stop sticks near Pierceton, with one tire successfully struck. Perkins’ vehicle was not completely disabled, and he continued driving. The damaged tire eventually came off the rim.

At one point along U.S. 30, passengers in the car were observed allegedly throwing items out the windows. Investigators say those items were recovered, and turned out to be two handguns.

As the pursuit entered Warsaw, officers with the Warsaw Police Department, the Kosciusko Sheriff’s Department, and more state troopers became involved. Some blocked intersections from additional traffic, while others continued de-escalation attempts with multiple stop stick deployments.

The pursuit ended just west of Warsaw on County Road 200 South at Zimmer Road, at approximately 7:40 a.m. All three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without further incident. They were arrested on various felony and misdemeanor charges, transported back to Whitley County, and booked into custody at the Whitley County jail pending arraignment.

Arrested/Charges:

Devante Devon Perkins, 37, Michigan City, IN

Serious Violent Felon in Possession of Firearm, Level 4 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony

Identity Theft, Level 6 Felony

Dealing Marijuana, Level 6 Felony

Reckless Driving, Misdemeanor

Possession Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Operator Never Licensed, Misdemeanor

Felony warrants out of Allen, LaPorte , St. Joseph Counties, and the U.S. Marshal’s Office

Jahnesha Annette Thompson, 37, South Bend, IN

Possession of Handgun W/O Permit, Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor

Possession Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Terrell Yusef Morrow Jr., 32, South Bend, IN

Possession Marijuana, Misdemeanor

Possession Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Arrest Warrant (St. Joe County:) Possession Marijuana