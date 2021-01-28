3 arrested after fleeing single vehicle crash, another arrested on warrant for auto-theft

From left to right: Isaiah J. Randolph, Akwasi D. Brentuo (photos courtesy of the Indiana State Police)

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two men, a boy and a woman were arrested Monday following a crash that led to a pursuit on foot.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., Trooper Hensley was on patrol on I-90 near S.R. 49 and responded to a single vehicle crash involving a sedan. It was reported following the crash that three people were seen fleeing into a field towards a wooded area.

Trooper Hensley and officers from the Porter County Sheriff’s Department report finding three people running away from the scene and a pursuit on foot took place. After chasing continued for almost a mile, Akwasi D Brentuo, 24, from Chicago, IL, Isaiah J. Randolph, 18, from Milan, IL and a boy were taken into custody.

The suspects are facing the following charges:

Felon in Possession of a Handgun- Level 4 Felony

Possession of a Handgun Without a Permit- Class A Misdemeanor

Leaving the Scene of a Crash- Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of False Government Identification- Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana- Class B Misdemeanor

Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police

The vehicle was then impounded and during the inventory of the vehicle, several items were discovered. Officers report finding a loaded and chambered FN Five-Seven handgun, two bags of marijuana, a large amount of U.S. Currency, a black ski mask and three fake ID’s.

Niolano I. West (photos courtesy of the Indiana State Police)

Assisting were the Porter County Sheriff’s Department, Valparaiso Police Department and the Portage Police Department.

The owner of the crashed vehicle, Niolano I. West, 42, from Milan, IL, arrived at the Porter County Sheriff’s Department to obtain crash report paperwork from Trooper Hensley and retrieve personal items from the vehicle after it was towed.

Troopers report that a license check of her identification revealed a warrant for auto theft in Michigan. She was taken into custody for that warrant.